Niger State governor tests positive for coronavirus

Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Governor made this known in a short message on Twitter on Monday.

“I have tested positive to #COVID19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation.”

He did not provide further details.

Bello has joined the league of Nigerian governors who have been hit by the virus.

Others who had caught the bug are Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta and Dave Umahi, Ebonyi.

Also affected were the governors of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.

