Niger State promises to pay new minimum wage

Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has promised to pay the N30,000 new minimum wage.

His Media and Publicity Coordinator, Jide Orintunsin, confirmed this to The Nation on Friday.

He said that even before the new minimum wage was signed into law, the Governor had already offered to pay whatever amount will be agreed upon.

Orintunsin stated Bello had reiterated his determination to implement the new minimum wage whenever it is signed into law.

He said: “It will be recalled that the state work force had a 25 per cent salary increase recently.

“This has placed the state higher than the former minimum wage.

“Governor Sani Bello, early this year, had assured the state work force of the new minimum wage at a special session he had with organised labour recently.

“He is committed to ensuring the welfare of the state work force.”