Niger State provides mini-bus alternative to ban on motorcycles

Niger state government has launched mini buses to ply inner routes in minna in order to mitigate the harsh effects of non-operational motorcycles in the state.

This development was coming barely a week after the govt’s announced ban on motorcycles, tricycles plying major roads in the state capital, Minna.

In a statement made available to vanguard, Niger government by Salis noted that these are temporary measures aimed at reducing difficulties experienced by commuters.

“In view of the ban on the operations of commercial motorcycle in Minna metropolis, the Commissioner of Transport, Rahmatu Mohammed Yar’adua, has directed the deployment of buses for township services.” He noted.

“Hence, NSTA vehicles commenced township services on Saturday 5th May, 2021. The vehicles will leave from: Mobil to Chanchaga, Mobil to Tudun Fulani, City gate round-about to Dutsen Kura junction, Kpakungu to Talba Estate and Mobil to Maitunbi at a subsidized rate.”

There are designated bus stops for ease of operation. These include:

CHANCHAGE ROUTE: Tunga roundabout, Landmark junction, Secretariat, COE, FGC junction and Con Oil.

BOSSO ROUTE: Central mosque, F-layout junction, Bahago junction, Randan ruwa, FUT gate, Tudun fulani.

WESTERN BYPASS: Brighter junction, Barikin sale junction, Sauke ka huta junction, Kpakungu, Kure market and Dutsen Kura Junction.

TALBA ESTATE: Justice Fati Lami CAILS, Gbeganu junction, Gurara junction, Talba Estate.

MAITUNBI: Democracy garden round about, Mobil, Kuta park, Flamingo, Maitunbi.

This measure is taken in the interim before the conclusion of modalities for the provision of permanent alternatives.

These stops are also temporary and will be evolving in line with emerging trends as operation continues.

The Commissioner urges Nigerlites to be patient and to persevere as Government fast tracks the process of mitigating the temporary inconveniences being experienced. – Vanguard.