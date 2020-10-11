Nigeria @60: Remmy Nweke inducted into ICT Hall of Fame for uplifting internet governance ecosystem





Nweke was among over 60 other ICT industry players recognized at the event held at Virgin Rose Resort, Victoria Island Lagos for their various contributions since independence and precisely in the last 20 years which saw to the blossom of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) following the deregulation of telecommunications sector by President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.



He was recognized precisely for consistency in technology reporting and engaging ICT partners across the globe as well as energetic pursuit of clarity of purpose on the Internet Governance ecosystem, local capacity building and information sharing deploying multi-award winning



His award was also presented by the President of Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, who himself bagged an award for passionate advocacy of software and innovation as key to leadership and value creation in the competitive 21st century.



Equally inducted into the Nigeria @60 ICT Hall of Fame awards include Engr Olawale Ige, Engr. Vincent Maduka, HRH Eze (Engr) Ogbonna Cletus Iromantu, Engr. Titi Omo-Ettu, Engr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chief Chris Uwaje, Mr. Tim Akano, Dr. Yele Okeremi, Mr. Collins Onuegbu, Mr. Abiodun Omoniyi, Mr. Lare Ayoola of Tranter IT group, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the current Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo of ALTON, Mr. Stanley Jegede, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Mrs Juliet Ehimuan Chiazor, Mrs Nkemdilim Begho and Dr. Leo-Stan Ekeh of Zinox Technologies, Chief Chima Onyekwere, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Muhammed Rudman of IXPN, Emmanuel Amos of Programos, Mr. Olusola Teniola of ATCON, Prof. Engr. Mohammed Ajiya of Digital Bridge Institute, and Prof. Charles Uwadia of Computer Professionals Registrations Council.



Additional inductees were Engr. Ike Nnamani of Medallion, Mr. Chijioke Eke, Obong Mkpe Abang, Aaron Ukodie, Mrs. Ufuoma Daro, Dr Bayero Agabi, Shina Badaru, Abimbola Tooki, Don Pedro Aganbi, Ken Nwogbo, Segun Oruame, John Awe, Okoh Aihe, and Sonny Aragba-Akpore, Hajia Hadiza Umar of NITDA, to name a few.



“It is beyond dispute that the work that you all do is essential to enhancing our quality of life as a nation and individual members of the Nigerian nation,” he said, noting that Titans of Tech is a flagship industry event that annually celebrates excellence in the Nigerian ICT space.