Nigeria announces 226 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria has announced 226 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, with total confirmed infections now put at 6,401.

Lagos led with a huge 131 fresh cases, while Ogun came a distance second with 25 and Plateau, with 15 cases.

In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, late Tuesday night, Edo recorded 11 new cases of the virus; Kaduna, seven; Oyo, six, FCT, five, while Jigawa, Ebonyi and Borno have four cases each.

Others are: Nasarawa three cases; Bauchi and Gombe, two cases, while Enugu and Bayelsa recorded one case each.

A total of 1,734 Coronavirus patients who recovered from the disease were discharged, while only one death was recorded on Tuesday.

Nine persons were killed by the deadly virus in Lagos, FCT and four other states in the nation.

According to the NCDC, the nine persons were killed by the virus on Monday.

A breakdown showed that two persons were killed by the pandemic in Lagos, Abuja and Bauchi each, while Borno, Katsina and Ogun recorded one death each.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 191 deaths from Coronavirus, with Lagos topping the chat with 38 deaths and Kano coming second with 36 deaths.

Borno is third with 24 deaths, while Sokoto and Katsina have recorded 13 deaths each.

While FCT has recorded nine deaths, Ogun has six deaths, while Bauchi, Edo and Zamfara have recorded five deaths each, among others.