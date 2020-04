The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday announced 36 new cases of coronavirus.

NCDC said the new cases were discovered in Kano, Gombe, Kaduna, Borno, Abia, FCT, Sokoto, Ekiti.

.

23 in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two in Borno, two in Abia, one in FCT, one in Sokoto, one in Ekiti.

As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” NCDC tweeted.

While 188 people have been discharged, Nigeria has recorded 22 deaths.