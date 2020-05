Nigeria announces highest ever coronavirus cases in single day

Nigeria has announced 553 new coronavirus cases, its highest number in a single day.

The NCDC made the announcement Saturday night, with the new figure taking Nigeria’s virus caseload to 9,855.

The national death toll increased from 261 to 273, with 2,856 discharged.

Lagos remains the hot spot of the virus with 378 cases, also a new daily record.

On Friday, Lagos recorded 254 new infections and 111 on Thursday.

The state now has 4,755 cases, almost 50 percent of the national total.