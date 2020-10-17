Nigeria confirms 212 new COVID-19 cases

October 17, 2020 0

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 212 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,194.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 16th of October 2020, 212 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61194 cases have been confirmed, 52304 cases have been discharged and 1119 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 212 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (85), Oyo (72), FCT (21), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Katsina (6), Kaduna (5), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

