Nigeria confirms 313 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 313 new cases of COVID-19; taking the country’s total to 7,839.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, also noted that five deaths were recorded on Sunday.

148 new cases were recorded in Lagos; 36 in FCT (Abuja); 27 in Rivers; 19 in Edo; 13 in Kano; 12 in Ogun and 11 in Ebonyi.

Eight cases each were confirmed in Nasarawa and Delta; 7 in Oyo; 6 in Plateau, 5 in Kaduna, 4 in Kwara; 3 each in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa; 2 in Niger and one in Anambra.

“Till date, 7839 cases have been confirmed, 2263 cases have been discharged and 226 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC posted on Sunday night.