Nigeria confirms two more COVID-19 deaths, 20 new infections push total to 210

Nigeria has confirmed two additional deaths from the coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this in a tweet on Friday, hours after it confirmed six cases of coronavirus in Osun State.

According to the agency, the two deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo States.

The NCDC also disclosed the country recorded 20 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 210.

As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

A breakdown of the latest figure shows that 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lagos, while three cases were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Three cases were also reported in Edo and two in Osun, while Ondo State recorded its index case of the disease.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the disease in the country has risen to 25.

This followed the news that four people, including a mother and her baby, had been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.

On the sad note, the NCDC revealed that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country had doubled.

A total of four people have died from the disease, two new deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo States.

See the case summary in Nigeria as of April 3 below:

Total Confirmed cases 210 Discharged 25 Death 4

States Numbers States Numbers Abuja FCT 41 Abia 0 Adamawa 0 Akwa Ibom 5 Anambra 0 Bauchi 3 Bayelsa 0 Benue 1 Borno 0 Cross River 0 Delta 0 Ebonyi 0 Enugu 2 Edo 7 Ekiti 2 Gombe 0 Imo 0 Jigawa 0 Kaduna 4 Kano 0 Katsina 0 Kebbi 0 Kogi 0 Kwara 0 Lagos 108 Nasarawa 0 Niger 0 Ogun 4 Ondo 1 Osun 22 Oyo 8 Plateau 0 Rivers 1 Sokoto 0 Taraba 0 Yobe 0 Zamfara 0

Source: Channels.