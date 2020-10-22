Nigeria, #EndSARS protests and the youths

…our youths should shun violence even as our voice resonate louder

The events of the past seventy hours(72)hours or thereabouts across the nation but more potent in the southern parts of Nigeria has exposed amongst other things, the bottled up grievances of Nigerians occasioned by bad leadership in the past decades.

No doubt the present administration led by President Buhari has contributed it’s own fair share in no measure.

It’s been a long time coming as the Country seem to be sitting on a keg of gunpowder when *available data shows that over 55% of our youth population is unemployed or underemployed.*

Granted that government of the day has acceded to the *#FiveForFive* demand of the protesters.

However, the monstrous trust deficit between the leaders and the led mixed in equal proportion with the lack of sincerity of purpose by successive governments has created a deep gully of mistrust in the hearts of Nigerians especially the youth.

The footages of verbal and non-verbal communication Mr President while receiving the request from Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos State at the villa leaves much to be desired gauging the national temperature of the Country.

With the youth making up over 65% (18 to 40)of our population, it is no gainsaying that our most treasured natural resources is in strength of our youth population.

The world is a global village and the Nigerian youth, home and in diaspora, plays pivotal roles and are in sync with trends world over.

A good number of the political elites/class seem not to be conscious nor appreciate the sophistication of today’s youth.

Little wonder they still do not seem to comprehend that *#EndSARS* is but a metaphor.

As a vibrant participant in this generational struggle of liberation, I dare say that *all the youths wants is but to birth a new Nigeria.

Watching the teeming youth in Lagos, holding our national flag, singing the national anthem, defying the weather, hunger, religion, ethnicity, political affiliation and all the ills and our traditional faultlines as a nation gives hope that a new Nigeria is possible!

No doubt the conscious attempts of “God knows who” in trying to use hoodlums to maim and forcefully disperse peaceful postesters backfired.

The wicked act of using the armed military men against protesters was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Deafening silence from relevant authorities in sincerely addressing all that transpired at the Lekki Toll Plaza on the evening of tuesday 20th of October, 2020, has left a sour, bitter taste in the mouth of every well meaning Nigerian.

The witch cried at night and the baby died in the morning.

Your guess is as good as mine.

In all this however, I am strongly convinced that resorting to violence, arson, looting and all acts of chaos will only deepen sufferings and compound our woes.

We, *#EndSARS* must denounce all acts of violence against public and private institutions even as we condemn in strongest term the Jailbreak in Edo State.

I want to passionately appeal to all my fellow youths across the nation to refrain from all activities capable of undermining the gains we have already made and still making in this unique struggle.

*One thing is sure; a new Nigeria beckons, a clear departure from the old order!*

Let us allow government at all level begin holistic institutional reforms with short, medium and long term plans as we march courageously into the Nigeria of our dream.

No doubt there’s no silver bullet to all the myriads of problems but a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step.

Whether the President of Nigeria speaks now or later really may not matter though I’m in support that he should address the nation because he holds a mandate of trust and government is a dealer in trust. *I urge government at all level to adopt Community Based Engagements going forward.

It is not enough to pronounce justice, it must be seen to have been done… (Chukwudifu Oputa, JSC, of blessed memory).

Let us therefore strategize on how to put forward our best legs(so as to weed out lions in sheep clothing/opportunists)as we send our messengers in form of representatives in the various State Judicial Panel of Enquiries on all forms of Police brutality.

Let us retreat to the trenches but not to surrender.

Let us, guidedly, give peace a chance and maintain our irrevocable stand that *”the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain”*.

Mr. Uchenna Ejim CN writes from Akpugo, Enugu.