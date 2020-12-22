Nigeria facing worst security challenge in history, says Gombe governor

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday asked the newly sworn-in chairmen of the 11 local government areas in the state to take security of lives seriously.

Yahaya said the country was having difficulty in resolving security issues.

“As you are all aware, Nigeria is facing the worst security challenge in its history. We must therefore put in place necessary measures to protect the lives and property of our people.

“I call on the new chairmen to ensure that any measures taken are fully implemented and sustained in order to ensure the security and wellbeing of the lives and property of the people,” he said.

While urging the council chairmen to justify the trust of the people, he called on them to ensure equitable distribution of resources.

The Chairman of Billiri LGA, Mrs Margaret Bitrus, stated her commitment to improve the condition of living of the people in her area. Bitrus, who is the only woman among the newly inaugurated council bosses, said, “I look forward to embarking on developmental projects with key focus on women of the local government and the state.”