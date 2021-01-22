Nigeria football league drops to 77th in global ranking

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) has been ranked the 77th best league in the world for the year 2020, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

The NPFL, which had been ranked 57th in 2019, dropped 20 places in the latest ranking by IFFHS with a point accumulation of 165,5 points.

The Nigerian league was also ranked as the 10th best league in Africa by the website, which chronicles the history and records of association football annually.

They are behind Egypt (15), Morocco (33), Tunisia (36), South Africa (57), Congo DR (60), Zambia (65), Sudan (69), Tanzania (71) and Algeria (76) in Africa and are only ahead of Kosovo, Angola and Bosnia Herzegovina in the world ranking.

The Italian Serie A tops the list, with the English Premier League, the Brazilian league, La Liga and the German Bundesliga completing the top five.

The Portuguese league, the Ligue 1, the Paraguayan league, the Argentine league and the Ecuadorian topflight division make up the top 10.