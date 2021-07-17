Nigeria Immigration Service did not call for job interviews – Babandede

The Nigeria Immigration Service has warned the general public from falling into the hands of fraudsters who are bent on defrauding the unwary in the guise of recruitment exercise by the Service.

According to a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Amos Okpu, the Service stated clearly that it was not recruiting.

“The attention of the Comptroller General of Immigration, CGI Muhammad Babandede MFR has been drawn to some online publications inviting unsuspecting job applicants to apply for some vacancies in the Service.

“In the said publications, applicants are required to visit a certain website indicated as http://immigrationrecruitment.org/?p=apply-online to apply for job vacancies in the Nigeria Immigration Service. Apart from the fact that this portal address is unconventional and thus fraudulent, the entire content of the publication is completely untrue. They did indicate therein that screening exercise for applicants is slated for the 19th July, 2021. This is not only false, deceptive but also a calculated attempt to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.

“Consequently, the Comptroller General wishes to use this medium to advise members of the public to IGNORE the publication as the Service is currently NOT conducting any recruitment exercise,” the statement said.