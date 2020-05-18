Nigeria impounds British plane for violating flight ban

Nigeria has impounded an aircraft belonging to Flair Aviation, said to be a UK based aviation company.

The company’s plane was seized after it was found operating a commercial flight to Nigeria.

This contradicted the approval granted the airline to operate humanitarian flights.

Nigeria banned commercial flights in March as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, confirmed the seizure on his official twitter handle.

He said the crew of the flight are also being interrogated.

He promised maximum penalty for the offence.