Nigeria logs more COVID-19 deaths, 1,131 new cases

Nigeria reported a COVID-19 uptick on Wednesday with more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to NCDC’s figures, Nigeria reports 1,131 new cases, with eight deaths on Wednesday.

The 1,131 new cases represents a slight rise in infections from the 1,056 cases reported the previous day.

However, the eight deaths posted represents a reduction in death rate from the 21 deaths reported the previous day.

This takes the overall national COVID-19 deaths to 1,702, with Lagos leading in overall deaths among states, posting 352 and Edo coming second with 148 and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, with 134 deaths.

Of the 1,131 new cases, Lagos rakes in 297, up from the 214 cases it reported the previous day, while Abuja reports 194 fresh cases, a rise from the 116 cases it posted on Tuesday.

Others are: Kaduna (83), Kano (59), Oyo (58), Taraba (53), Imo (52), Osun (47), Plateau (45), Edo (43), Akwa Ibom (42), Rivers (42), Ogun (29), Kwara (24), Benue (21), Nasarawa (16), Ekiti (7), Bauchi (6), Delta (6), Bayelsa (4), Sokoto (2), and Gombe (1).

Till date, 142,578 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria and 116,947 cases have been discharged in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

On Wednesday, cases were reported in 21 States and the FCT.

See figures below

Lagos-297

FCT-194

Kaduna-83

Kano-59

Oyo-58

Taraba-53

Imo-52

Osun-47

Plateau-45

Edo-43

Akwa Ibom-42

Rivers-42

Ogun-29

Kwara-24

Benue-21

Nasarawa-16

Ekiti-7

Bauchi-6

Delta-6

Bayelsa-4

Sokoto-2

Gombe-1