Nigeria lose to Cameroon in Austria friendly

Nigeria suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in an international friendly game played at the Wiener Neustadt stadium in Vienna on Friday.

Andre Anguissa’s 36th minute goal ensured the Indomitable Lions earned the bragging rights over their arch-rivals.

The results means Gernot Rohr has failed to win a friendly game in his last six outings with the team. He last won a friendly game against Egypt in a pre-African Cup of Nations pre-friendly on March 26, 2019.

Paul Onuachu had the first chance of the game when his thumping header off a free-kick from Kelechi Iheanacho in the third minute forced a brilliant save from the Indomitable Lion’s goalkeeper, Simon Omossola.

The Genk striker however failed to make good use of another chance he had when he skied his shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

After the early pressure from the Eagles, the five-time African champions settled well into the game and almost got a goal from their first attempt on goal but Shehu Abdullahi made a last ditch block to deny Stephane Bahoken.

Chidozie Awaziem also denied Bahoken again three minutes later from testing Maduka Okoye who was in goal for the Eagles.

The pressure finally paid off when Andre Anguissa broke the deadlock in the 36 minutes after he fired in a short from the edge of the box to hand the Indomitable Lions the lead.

With two minutes left in the first period of the game, Maduka made a superb save to deny Cameroon their second goal of the night but the assistant referee raised his flag for an offside call against Anguissa.

At the start of the second half, Wilfred Ndidi long range narrowly missed the target as the Eagles went in search of an equaliser.

Omossola made two quick saves denying long range strikes from William Troost-Ekong – first from a free-kick and a rebound effort from Oghenekaro Etebo.

In search of a goal, Rohr made two quick substitutions bringing on Lorient striker Terem Moffi, for his debut in place of Onuachu and captain Ahmed Musa replacing Iheanacho in the 66th minute.

He also handed Abraham Marcus and Valentine Ozonwafor their senior debut in the defeat while Peter Olayinka came on for Etebo.

Both sides will face off again on Tuesday, June 8 at the same venue in another friendly game.