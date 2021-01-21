Nigeria loses 14 more citizens to COVID-19, new infections hit 114,691

Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,478 Wednesday, with new 14 deaths, the fifth successive day, since 16 January that the country recorded double digit fatalities from the virus.

Fifteen died on Sunday 17 January, 14 on the 18th and yet another 15 on 19th January.

According to the data supplied by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its websites, the deaths on Wednesday came from eight states.

Lagos, Edo and Oyo recorded 3 deaths each.

Rivers, Kano, Kwara, Imo and Taraba recorded one death each.

The NCDC also announced 1,386 cases for Wednesday, more than the 1,301 of the previous day.

The national caseload is now 114,691 from 1,198,758 samples tested.

The number of discharged increased to 92,336, with active cases now 20,877.

According to the NCDC, 1,136 people were discharged on Wednesday. Out of the lot, 626 community recoveries happened in Lagos State.

However, Lagos is carrying the heaviest burden of new infections, with 476 cases reported.

Rivers was next with 163 and the FCT Abuja reported 116 cases.

Kaduna logged 114 cases, Oyo 68, Plateau 62.

Osun’s 55 new cases sent jitters to the state government, making it to impose another round of curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Government directed civil servants below grade level 12 to work from home effective from Jan. 25.

But teachers, health workers and other workers on essential services, irrespective of grade, were exempted from the directive.

The state also banned vigils and crusades until further notice.

Here is the breakdown of cases for 20 January:

Lagos-476

Rivers-163

FCT-116

Kaduna-114

Oyo-68

Plateau-62

Ogun-56

Imo-55

Osun-55

Edo-51

Anambra-50

Kwara-44

Kano-17

Ebonyi-14

Cross River-10

Delta-10

Jigawa-8

Bayelsa-6

Ekiti-6

Borno-2

Taraba-2

Zamfara-1