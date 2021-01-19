Nigeria posts 14 deaths, 1,617 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria posted 1,617 new cases of COVID-19, more than the 1,444 posted on Sunday, jacking its cumulative cases to 112,004.

Lagos after posting a chart-busting 901 cases on Sunday, still led the other states in the grim statistics published by the NCDC.

The state reported 776 cases, taking its caseload to 41,400.

Kaduna came a distant second with 147 cases, while Kwara also returned 131 cases and Abuja 102.

According to the NCDC, 14 people died in the last 24 hours of COVID-19 complications, taking the national death toll to 1,449.

COVID-19 inflicted a double whammy on Lagos as it also recorded five deaths, the highest for Monday.

The state’s death toll has jumped to 276.

Kwara, with cumulative 1697 cases recorded four deaths, to take its toll to 36.

Plateau and Rivers registered two deaths each.

While the number of fatalities in Plateau have thus increased to 49, Rivers’ is 75.

Kaduna’s death toll also increased to 55, after a new fatality.

According to NCDC, 89,939 people who were infected have been cleared. It said 622 were discharged on Monday.

“Our discharges today includes 289 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”, NCDC further explained.

Here is the breakdown of cases for 18 January:

Lagos-776

Kaduna-147

Kwara-131

FCT-102

Plateau-78

Edo-59

Ogun-53

Osun-45

Rivers-37

Taraba-36

Nasarawa-34

Adamawa-33

Kano-26

Delta-20

Ebonyi-16

Bayelsa-11

Gombe-11

Borno-2

112,004 confirmed

89,939 discharged

1,449 deaths