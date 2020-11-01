Nigeria posts 162 new coronavirus cases

Gombe takes over from Lagos on Saturday in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as the nation posts 162 fresh infections.

The national figure is however lower than the 170 cases recorded on Friday.

This takes the total confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country to 62,853, with 58,675 survivors discharged and 1,144 deaths recorded.

Of the 162 new cases, Gombe raked in 54 cases to take over from Lagos, which posted 26 cases, while the FCT recorded 36 new cases.

However, Lagos’ 26 new cases represent a far cry from the 106 cases it posted on Friday.

On Saturday, 13 states and FCT recorded COVID-19 cases, while there was no death recorded.

See figures below

Gombe-54

FCT-35

Lagos-26

Ogun-12

Plateau-10

Rivers-10

Kaduna-4

Ekiti-3

Edo-2

Osun-2

Bayelsa-1

Imo-1

Ondo-1

Oyo-1

62,853 confirmed

58,675 discharged

1,144 deaths