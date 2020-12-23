Nigeria posts second highest COVID-19 cases

Nigeria posted second highest COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and Lagos recording more than two-thirds of the infections.

According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria raked in 999 new cases in the last 24 hours, second highest since the pandemic broke out in February.

The highest figure so far was reached on 18 December, when the country registered 1,145 cases.

Of the 999 cases recorded on Tuesday, Abuja raked in 416 cases, also second highest figures posted by any State in Nigeria.

Lagos holds the record of highest COVID-19 infections in a single day, posting 459 cases on 18 December.

Today, Lagos reported 324 new cases, which is next to Abuja.

Seventeen States and Abuja reported new cases on Tuesday, with four deaths.

So far, 79,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria, with 68,879 survivors discharged and 1,231 deaths reported.

See full figures for Tuesday below

FCT-416

Lagos-324

Kaduna-68

Plateau-42

Kwara-32

Kano-24

Gombe-14

Sokoto-12

Yobe-12

Akwa Ibom-11

Bayelsa-10

Rivers-7

Bauchi-7

Ogun-6

Oyo-5

Edo-4

Taraba-4

Jigawa-1

79,789 confirmed

68,879 discharged

1,231 deaths. – The News.