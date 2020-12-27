Nigeria pro football league season kicks off today

The 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season begins today (Sunday) with some interesting matches in the match-day 1 fixtures.

The League Management Company (LMC) last week confirmed December 27 (today) as the commencement date for the NPFL 2020/21 season, having been on hold since early March, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The LMC said on their website that the absolute need to ensure appropriate compliance with the clubs licensing regulations among other regulatory requirements resulted in the delay in commencing the league as envisaged.

Action kicks off with a total of 10 matches across various stadiums in the country.

In one of the biggest matches of the day, Enyimba will hope to bounce back from their CAF Champions League 3-0 defeat to Al-Merrick as they take on Abia Warriors in Aba.

Akwa United host Dakkada FC in Uyo, while Kano Pillars travel to Gombe to face Adamawa United. The Nnewi stadium in Anambra is the venue for the game between FC IfeanyiUbah and Lobi Stars.

Other fixtures include Jigawa Golden Stars versus Sunshine Stars in Kaduna, Katsina United and Heartland, MFM versus Warri Wolves, Nasarawa United against Wikki Tourists, Plateau United and Kwara United and Rivers United tackling Rangers in Port Harcourt.