Nigeria records 117 new COVID-19 cases as total soars to 782

Nigeria has recorded 117 new cases of Coronavirus, the biggest by the nation in a single day, with the total figures now put at 782.

Lagos receives a staggering 59 new coronavirus infections of the 117 national figures.

In the new infection figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Tuesday, Abuja has 29 new infections, Kano, 14 new cases; Borno, six; Katisna, four; Ogun, three; Rivers, one and Bauchi, one.

“117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 59 in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 4 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun, 1 in Rivers and 1 in Bauchi.

“As at 11:25 pm, 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197; Deaths: 25,” NCDC said.

How states stand:

Lagos-430

FCT-118

Kano-73

Osun-20

Ogun-20

Oyo-16

Katsina-16

Edo-15

Kwara-9

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Borno-9

Bauchi-8

Gombe-5

Delta-4

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1