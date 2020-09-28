Nigeria records 126 new coronavirus cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 126 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,324.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 27th of September 2020, 126 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 58324 cases have been confirmed, 49794 cases have been discharged and 1108 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 126 new cases are reported from 12 states in Nigeria- FCT (30), Lagos (24), Rivers (23), Ogun (13), Katsina (9), Plateau (9), Ondo (6), Kaduna (4), Kwara (4), Imo (2), Bauchi (1), Edo (1),” the NCDC said.