Nigeria records 164 new coronavirus cases, total now 60,430

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 164 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 164 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,430.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 12th of October 2020, 164 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60430 cases have been confirmed, 51943 cases have been discharged and 1115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 164 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (64), FCT (26), Enugu (20), Kaduna (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Ondo (7), Anambra (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Katsina (1), Ogun (1),” the NCDC said.