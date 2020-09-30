Nigeria records 187 new COVID-19 cases in 12 states, FCT

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 58,647 on Tuesday night following 187 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Lagos recorded 74 cases, Plateau and Rivers with 25, followed by Gombe and FCT with 19 each.

The rest are: “Osun – 10, Kaduna – 5, Borno – 3, Katsina – 2, Nasarawa – 1, Bayelsa – 1, Edo – 1”

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 58,647 of which 49,937 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,111 lives.

