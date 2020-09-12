Nigeria records 188 new coronavirus infections

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has overtaken Lagos in the number of active COVID-19 cases left to manage, even as the nation records 188 new cases on Friday.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now 56,017, with 43,998 survivors discharged and 1,076 deaths recorded.

Total active cases left for the nation to manage is put at 10,943.

Of these figures, FCT has 3,689 active coronavirus cases, while Lagos has 3,102 active cases, followed by Oyo with 1,109 active cases and Plateau with 1,076 active cases.

However, the nation records fewer cases of the virus on Friday. 188 cases were churned out on Friday as against 197 on Thursday.

In Friday’s infection chart, Lagos tops with 47 new cases, Enugu, 25 cases, Plateau, 21 cases, FCT, 14 cases and Abia, 11 cases.

Nineteen states recorded new cases on Friday, with only one death.

See figures below

Lagos-47

Enugu-25

Plateau-21

FCT-14

Abia-11

Delta-10

Bauchi-8

Ondo-8

Kaduna-8

Ogun-6

Imo-5

Benue-4

Katsina-4

Taraba-4

Edo-3

Kwara-3

Oyo-3

Rivers-2

Yobe-2

56,017 confirmed

43,998 discharged

1,076 deaths