Nigeria records 195 coronavirus cases in single-day record

Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed a total number of new 195 coronavirus cases in the country.

Nigeria economic hub Lagos and Kano states has the highest numbers. While Lagos recorded 80 new cases, Kano State recorded 38 new cases.

Ogun and Bauchi states also recorded a tally of 15 new cases each. While Borno State has 11 new cases.

The spread of the virus also intensified in Gombe with 10 new cases while Sokoto State also recorded new nine cases.

Edo and Jigawa states also recorded five new cases each and two new cases were confirmed in Zamfara State.

Rivers, Enugu, Delta, Abuja and Nasarawa states all recorded one case each

“As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” NCDC said.

Nigeria’s coronavirus death also increased to 44 while 255 persons have also recovered from the virus.

Nigeria will begin a “phased and gradual” easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns in the national capital and the largest city on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address on Monday.