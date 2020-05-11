Nigeria records 248 new cases of COVID-19, total now 4399

Nigeria has reported 248 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of infections in the country to 4399 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in a tweet on Sunday night.

It said “On the 10th of May 2020, 248 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours”.

Till date, 4399 cases have been confirmed, 778 cases have been discharged and 143 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NCDC further highlighted that the 248 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (81), Jigawa (35), Borno (26), Kano (26), Bauchi (20), FCT (13), Edo (12), Sokoto (10), Zamfara (7), Kwara (4), Kebbi (4), Gombe (2), Taraba (2), Ogun (2), Ekiti (2), Osun (1), Bayelsa (1)

Since February 27 when Nigeria confirmed its index COVID-19 case, the virus has spread with cases confirmed in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Lagos remains the epicentre to the pandemic in Nigeria with 1,845 confirmed cases.

It is followed by Kano State, which has 602 cases and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja with 356 cases.

The world has joined hands to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus and scientists and medical researchers across the globe are scrambling for the first breakthrough.

Since the virus spreads easily and is already overwhelming the healthcare system of most countries, a vaccine is the most effective way of putting a pause on the spread of infectious disease.

At present, almost 80 groups globally are working at break-neck speed for the same, even though a vaccine fit for humans normally takes years to develop. Currently, there are 111 potential vaccines for the SARS-CoV-2 which are in different stages of clinical trials.