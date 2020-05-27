Nigeria records 276 new COVID-19 cases, total now 8,344

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 276 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total active cases to 8344.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official twitter handle, said that as of May 26, 2020, fatalities have reached 249, which means that 16 deaths were recorded in the country.

The health agency said no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The 276 new cases of COVID-19 were reported as follows: Lagos-161, Rivers-36, Edo-27, Kaduna-19, Nasarawa-10, Oyo-6, Kano-4, Delta-3, Ebonyi-3, Gombe-2, Ogun-1, Ondo-1, Borno-1, Abia-1, Bauchi-1.

Till date 8344 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria, 2385 have been discharged, 249 deaths reported.

Since 31 December 2019 and as of 26 May 2020, 5 459 528 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 345 994 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 115 868 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (23 615), Egypt (17 967), Algeria (8 503), Nigeria (8 068) and Morocco (7 532).

Asia: 971 938 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (157 814), India (145 380), Iran (137 724), China (84 102) and Saudi Arabia (74 795).

America: 2 518 852 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 662 302), Brazil (374 898), Peru (123 979), Canada (85 700) and Chile (73 997).

Europe: 1 843 581 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (353 427), United Kingdom (261 184), Spain (235 400), Italy (230 158) and Germany (179 002).

Oceania: 8 593 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 118), New Zealand (1 154), Guam (166), French Polynesia (89) and Northern Mariana Islands (22).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 3 478 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (783), Algeria (609), South Africa (481), Nigeria (233) and Morocco (200).

Asia: 27 680 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (7 451), China (4 638), Turkey (4 369), India (4 167) and Indonesia (1 391).

America: 146 391 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (98 220), Brazil (23 473), Mexico (7 633), Canada (6 545) and Peru (3 629).

Europe: 168 308 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (36 914), Italy (32 877), France (28 432), Spain (26 834) and Belgium (9 312).

Oceania: 130 deaths; the four countries reporting deaths are Australia (102), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.