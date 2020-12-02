Nigeria records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 281 new cases

Three persons in Nigeria died from COVID-19 related causes in the last 24 hours, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

According to its latest update, the country’s death toll now stands at 1,176.

The NCDC also reported 281 new cases of the virus countrywide, with Lagos atop with 123 cases.

“Till date, 67,838 cases have been confirmed, 63,430 cases have been discharged and 1,176 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC said.

The agency also noted that among the people discharged, 61 were done outside the hospital.

“Our discharges today include 61 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”, it said.

Here is a breakdown of the latest infections:

Lagos-123

FCT-64

Kaduna-38

Imo-15

Rivers-11

Plateau-8

Ogun-5

Bayelsa-4

Kwara-4

Bauchi-3

Edo-3

Kano-2

Osun-1

67,838 confirmed

63,430 discharged

1,176 deaths