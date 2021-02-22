Nigeria records 521 new COVID-19 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 521 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 152,074.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Nigeria also recorded 8 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,839.

“On the 21st of February 2021, 521 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“The 521 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (166), Ogun (52), Rivers (47), Adamawa(37), Ebonyi (37), Akwa Ibom (25), Osun (21), Bayelsa (18), Kaduna (17), Oyo (16), FCT (15), Ekiti (14), Kano (12), Edo (12), Borno (9), Yobe (8), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (4) Bauchi (2) and Kwara (3),” the NCDC said.