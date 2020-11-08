Nigeria records 59 new COVID-19 cases, total now 63,790

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 59 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,790.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

“On the 7th of November 2020, 59 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 63790 cases have been confirmed, 59884 cases have been discharged and 1154 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 59 new cases are reported from 8 states- Kaduna (28), Rivers (9), Ogun (8), Ondo (8), Kano (2), Niger (2), Kwara (1), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.