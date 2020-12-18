Nigeria records highest daily COVID-19 cases

Nigeria Thursday night posted 1,145 COVID-19 cases, its highest daily record till date, according to data published by the NCDC.

Two states, Lagos and Kaduna and the capital Abuja accounted for 64 percent of the monster cases.

Lagos recorded 459 cases, its highest daily since February, when the pandemic touched Nigeria, with the arrival of an Italian.

Abuja followed with 145 cases and Kaduna 138.

Plateau, where Governor Simon Lalong reported today that he tested positive to the virus, registered 80 cases.

Katsina reported 70 and Gombe 52.

Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, whose state logged 31 cases has ordered government workers to stay at home until further notice.

In all, a record 24 states confirmed new infections, as the second wave of the COVID-19 appears to be exploding in Nigeria.

The NCDC reported just one death in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1201.

“Till date, 76,207 cases have been confirmed, 67,110 cases have been discharged in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, the NCDC stated.

The data released also indicated there are now 7,896 actives cases, after 864,104 samples tested as at Thursday 17 December.

At a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, NCDC Director-general, Chikwe Ihekweazu, warned Nigerians to observe the COVID-19 protocols as they prepare for Christmas and New Year.

He urged traditional and religious leaders to ensure public compliance with the measures.

“As you celebrate, you should #TakeResponsibility by adhering to recommended safety measures,” he advised.