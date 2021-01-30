Nigeria records highest daily COVID-19 deaths

Nigeria on Friday shattered its daily COVID-19 death record, posting its highest deaths in a single day since the pandemic broke out.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC late Friday night showed that 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest the nation has ever recorded in a single day since February 2020 when the pandemic broke out in the country.

Before now, the nation posted its highest single day COVID-19 deaths on January 15, 2021, when it reported 23 deaths.

The record has been broken, with 27 deaths recorded. Of the 27 deaths reported, Lagos accounted for nine, taking its death toll to 311.

Oyo reported seven deaths, taking its total deaths to 83, while Ondo posted four deaths, with its total now 51.

Edo raked in three deaths, with its total deaths standing at 139; Kwara, two deaths, with its total now 41, while FCT and Kano reported one death each. While FCT now has a total of 126 deaths, Kano has 77 deaths.

Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria now stand at 1,577.

However, infections fell on Friday from 1,400 on Thursday to 1,114, taking the nation’s total confirmed Coronavirus cases to 128,674, with 102,780 recoveries recorded.

Of the 1,114 new cases on Friday, Lagos posted the highest, raking in 408 cases, down from the 536 cases reported the previous day.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja came a distant second with 95 new cases, a fall from the 129 cases it recorded on Thursday.

Others are: Plateau (90), Ondo (66), Kaduna (63), Oyo (56), Borno (46), Imo (42), Edo (41), Ogun (37), Rivers (31), Ekiti (25), Yobe (20), Kano (18), Akwa Ibom (18), Delta (15), Osun (15), Kwara (11), Bayelsa (6), Nasarawa (6), Zamfara (4) and Bauchi (1).

Twenty-one States and the FCT reported new cases on Friday.

