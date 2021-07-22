Nigeria records rise in COVID-19 cases

Nigeria has announced 206 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the caseload to 169,884.

The figure represents a significant jump, compared with the 146 cases logged on Monday.

Active cases have now soared to 3,023.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported no new COVID-19 related death.

The death toll stood at 2,128.

The agency said 23 people recovered from the disease, with cumulative recoveries now at 164,733.

The 206 new cases were reported from 10 states.

Lagos led with 132 cases, while Akwa Ibom followed with 56.

Ekiti reported 5 cases, Delta 3.

Rivers, Enugu, Jigawa and Katsina logged two cases each.

Gombe and the FCT Abuja reported one case each.

“Today’s report includes zero cases from Plateau, Sokoto, Kano, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Nasarawa and Kaduna States,” NCDC said.