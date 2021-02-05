Nigeria records rise in COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 strikes 14 Nigerians dead on Thursday as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja toppled Lagos in new daily infections.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that 14 Nigerians were killed by the deadly virus, with 1,340 new infections reported.

The deaths reported on Thursday represented a rise in death rate. Only five deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

Kano State led in COVID-19 deaths as six people died from complications arising from the virus, taking its total deaths so far to 88.

Lagos State, the epicentre of Coronavirus posted five deaths on Thursday, with its overall death rate now 334.

Oyo, Rivers and Osun recorded one death each. Oyo now has 86 deaths so far, Rivers, 85 deaths and Osun, 33 deaths.

So far, Nigeria has reported 1,632 deaths since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

Also, of the 1,360 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, Abuja led with 320 cases, up from the 172 cases recorded the previous day, while Lagos posted 275 cases, a fall from the 377 cases it raked in on Wednesday.

Rivers reported 117 cases, a rise from the 36 cases it posted the previous day, while Oyo raked in 100 cases, up from the 32 cases it recorded on Wednesday.

Others are: Akwa Ibom (57), Ogun (51), Ebonyi (48), Benue (44), Adamawa (42), Imo (38), Kwara (35), Gombe (32), Kaduna (31),Edo (29), Osun (29), Kano (24), Ekiti (15), Katsina (14), Delta (13), Nasarawa (13), Jigawa (10), and Sokoto (3).

“Till date, 136,030 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, 110,449 cases have been discharged and 1,632 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said.

Infections were reported in 21 States and the FCT.

See figures below

FCT-320

Lagos-275

Rivers-117

Oyo-100

Akwa Ibom-57

Ogun-51

Ebonyi-48

Benue-44

Adamawa-42

Imo-38

Kwara-35

Gombe-32

Kaduna-31

Edo-29

Osun-29

Kano-24

Ekiti-15

Katsina-14

Delta-13

Nasarawa-13

Jigawa-10

Sokoto-3