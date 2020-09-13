Nigeria records slide in new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria’s coronavirus caseload crashes further on Saturday with only 160 new cases recorded in 12 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had announced 160 news cases, a sharp drop from the 188 cases recorded the previous day.

Nigeria now has 56,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 44,088 survivors discharged 1,078 deaths recorded.

Abuja and Plateau recorded 39 cases each, with Lagos posting 30 cases and Kaduna, 23 cases.

Others are: Katsina (7), Rivers (6), Oyo (6), Yobe (3), Benue (3), Bayelsa (1), Abia (1), Edo (1) and Ekiti (1).

See figures below

FCT-39

Plateau-39

Lagos-30

Kaduna-23

Katsina-7

Rivers-6

Oyo-6

Yobe-3

Benue-3

Bayelsa-1

Abia-1

Edo-1

Ekiti-1

56,177 confirmed

44,088 discharged

1,078 deaths.