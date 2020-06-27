Nigeria records surge in new coronavirus cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced late Friday night 684 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, shooting the national caseload to 23,298.

Lagos accounted for 259 cases, followed by Oyo with 76.

Katsina logged 69 cases.

Delta state where the daughter of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has tested positive posted 66 cases.

The state is now the 6th most affected state, as it overtook Ogun.

While Ogun has 755 cases, Delta has 781 cases.

Rivers recorded 46 cases and Ogun 23.

Edo and Osun are tied on 22 cases, with Ebonyi also recording 21 cases.

Delta was not the only state that moved up in its ranking.

Oyo has also overtaken Kano to make the third position.

The cumulative number of cases in Oyo is now 1,264 cases, while Kano, in 4th place has 1,191 cases.

On Friday night, there was no single confirmed case recorded for the state.

Here is the breakdown of the daily cases:

Lagos-259

Oyo-76

Katsina-69

Delta-66

Rivers-46

Ogun-23

Edo-22

Osun-22

Ebonyi-21

FCT-20

Kaduna-16

Ondo-10

Imo-9

Abia-9

Gombe-5

Plateau-4

Bauchi-4

Ekiti-2

Anambra-1

23,298 confirmed

8,253 discharged

554 deaths