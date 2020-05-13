Nigeria reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, total now 4,787

Nigeria has recorded 146 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,787.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its website on Tuesday.

The NCDC also said six new COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours.

It said, “On the 12th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and six deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 4787 cases have been confirmed, 959 cases have been discharged and 158 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 146 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(57), Kano(27), Kwara(10), Edo(9), Bauchi(8), Yobe(7), Kebbi(4), Oyo(4), Katsina(3), Niger(3), Plateau(2), Borno(2), Benue(2), Sokoto(2), Gombe(1), Enugu(1), Ebonyi(1), Ogun(1), FCT(1), Rivers(1).”

