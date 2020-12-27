Nigeria reports 829 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Nigeria’s total COVID-19 cases since February hit 83, 576 on Saturday night, with 829 new ones announced by Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).

So far, 925,215 samples have been tested in the country.

While the death toll increased by one to 1,247, the number of discharged rose to 70,495.

On Saturday, 256 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus from isolation centres across the country.

NCDC explained the composition of the discharged:

“Our discharges today include 113 community recoveries in Lagos State and 92 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines,” it said..

Saturday’s confirmed cases were reported by 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

Lagos state led with 296 cases, while Abuja recorded 291 cases.

Kaduna followed with 79 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the daily count for 26 Dec.:

Lagos-296

FCT-291

Kaduna-79

Rivers-40

Kano-35

Nasarawa-25

Bauchi-19

Benue-8

Borno-7

Edo-7

Oyo-7

Sokoto-7

Cross River-3

Jigawa-

Ogun-2

83,576 confirmed

70,495 discharged

1,247 deaths. – The News.