Nigeria reports highest single-day coronavirus cases

Nigeria has recorded its highest coronavirus cases of 381 in a single day, taking its total to 3,526.

Lagos recorded its highest daily figure of 183 cases.

Kano registered 55 new infections and Jigawa 44.

In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Thursday, Zamfara and Bauchi recorded 19 new cases each, while Katsina has 11 new infections.

Borno state nine new cases; Kwara eight; Kaduna seven; Gombe, six, Ogun five and Sokoto four.

Oyo and Rivers have three new cases each, Niger two.

Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Plateau recorded one case each.

According to NCDC, on its twitter handle, Nigeria has so far discharged 601 Coronavirus patients, while 107 people have died.