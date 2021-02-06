Nigeria sees nine more COVID-19 deaths, 1, 624 new cases

COVID-19 cases rise again in Nigeria on Friday, with nine deaths reported across States in the country.

A total of 1,624 new cases were recorded in 22 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, according to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

This represents a rise in infections from the 1,340 cases posted on Thursday.

Lagos leads in Friday’s new cases with 535, a sharp rise from the 320 cases it raked in the previous day.

Plateau came second, posting 183 COVID-19 cases. The state did not record any cases the previous day.

Others are: Osun (98), Akwa Ibom (85), FCT (83), Ondo (77), Nasarawa (72), Edo (69), Oyo (63), Rivers (52), Taraba (48), Ogun (44), Borno(31), Kwara (31), Ekiti (30), Benue (25), Kano (21), Niger (21), Kaduna (18), Abia (15), Delta (10), Bayelsa (7) and Zamfara (6).

With Friday’s infections, total confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria move to 137,654, with 111,639 recoveries so far, while 1,641 deaths have been reported.

