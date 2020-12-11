Nigeria set to receive 20m COVID-19 vaccines

The Federal Government has put machinery in places preparatory to the country receiving 20 million COVID-19 vaccine early next year.

The Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made this disclosure Thursday at the Presidential Task Force media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria is a member of an international coalition -COVAX under the WHO umbrella – of 92 countries which came together to ensure access and safety.

He said the expected 20 million doses will first be given to workers in the health sector and vulnerable citizens.

“We are on course to access safe vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. We will be leveraging on the polio platform to ensure effective delivery of vaccines to our vulnerable population.

“We have established a supra-ministerial advisory committee to ensure a seamless administration. A technical group meets every week and has devised a risk communication plan to deliver safe vaccines to Nigerians, Shuaib said.