Nigeria/Sierra Leone clash: Supporters Club urges PTF to recind ‘no fans’ decision

By Akeem Busari

The decision by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development not to allow fans into the Nations Cup qualification match against Sierra Leone has drawn the ire of soccer loving Nigerians, particularly, from the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC).

In a message signed by the NFSC National Chairman, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, the club expressed its disappointment over the decision not to allow fans into the stadium for the game.

According to Ikpea, the decision smirks of double standards from the government as it concerns breaching COVID-19 protocols.

“For so long, soccer-loving Nigerians have been starved of their opium, which is football. The decision of the government to ban fans from coming to the stadium to watch their darling Super Eagles is regrettable and it smirks of double standards by the PTF.

” Recently, political rallies were held, same as elections in Edo and Ondo states respectively and with hundreds of thousand Nigerians in involved,” he stated.

Ikpea urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the PTF to allow members of the supporters club, who he described as the 12th player on the pitch, into the stadium.

” I want to assure the government that we are aware of the protocols. We are also ready to adhere to the social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols at the match venue,” he further assured.