Nigeria, South Africa to issue 10-year visa to businessmen, academics, frequent travellers

Nigeria and South Africa have reached an agreement on issuing 10-year visas to businessmen, academics and frequent travellers.

The decision was a follow-up to the conclusion of the ninth Bi-National Commission of South Africa and Nigeria meeting in Pretoria, South Africa, which was elevated to the level of heads of state of both countries.

A statement issued on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, said the agreement was reached during a meeting co-chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Shehu said, “The decision was taken to encourage more people-to-people contacts among citizens of both countries and further strengthen socio-cultural, economic and political relations.

“At the meeting held at the Union Buildings, Presidential Palace of South Africa, the two presidents agreed on early warning signals to nip violence in the bud before it escalates, while taking into consideration the need to share more intelligence and promote stronger partnership in security.

“Both countries also agreed to re-establish the consular forum, which is a structured arrangement where both governments meet regularly, at least twice in a year to discuss the welfare of citizens.

“The Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, signed the minutes of the 9th session of Bi-National Commission.”