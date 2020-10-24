Nigeria to petition UK over Nnamdi Kanu’s inciting audio

The Nigerian government is set to petition the United Kingdom (UK) over an inciting audio recording by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which allegedly triggered protests, looting and killings in Lagos and other parts of the South.

This comes as former Heads of State were said to have risen from an emergeny meeting at the Presidential Villa last night and described the outlawed IPOB as a ‘biggest threat’ warning that such an inciting audio trip as released by Nnamdi Kanu would not be tolerated.

Although details of the meeting were not made known, a dependable source told Daily Trust Saturday that during the meeting, the issue of IPOB and the alleged audio by Kanu were discussed as well as the crisis in Lagos.

The source said the government was working with the international community to build a case against IPOB.

There have been growing concerns over Nnamdi Kanu’s trending audio recording and its alleged link to the Lagos lootings following the #endSARS protests.

In the audio which went viral, Kanu on Tuesday had called on his protesters disguised as EndSARs protesters to ambush and kill all governors, soldiers, policemen and destroy properties belonging to the government and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He had also claimed responsibility for some havoc caused in Lagos in the wake of the #endSARS protests, and these have generated reactions from both the Yoruba and Igbo sides.

Many have argued that the instructions he gave out in the audio has been carried out as most businesses owned by Bola Ahmed Tinibu were destroyed. It would be recalled that a governor was attacked last week, leaving his car destroyed. There are, however, unconfirmed reports that a police officer was on Thursday beheaded and burnt to ashes by suspected hoodlums during the #ENDSARS protest in Nnewi, Anambra State with tens of police stations destroyed and burnt across the country.

Although Kanu has since denied the audio, a top government source told Daily Trust on Saturday that an independent verification has been conducted on the authenticity of the audio which proved his (Kanu’s) involvement.

Kanu in a statement said he did not order the attack and destruction of economic assets of the Yoruba people in Lagos State, insisting that the enemies of Igbo-Yoruba unity were spreading false information to cause disaffection and war between the two major ethnic groups.

But the source who spoke in confidence, said the verification of the audio has been passed on to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which in turn is set to petition the UK government over the matter.

He said in the petition, the Nigerian government is seeking to know what measures it would take over the proscribed IPOB leader who is residing in the UK and spreading hate speech and violence in Nigeria.

When contacted yesterday, Dean Hurlock, the 2nd Secretary, Political/Communications, UK High Commission in Nigeria requested for the audio links and promised to check with relevant authorities before responding appropriately.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is yet to get any official communication from the Nigerian High Commission in London regarding the recent activities of the outlawed IPOB leader

The ministry’s spokesperson, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye told our correspondent on the phone that the Nigerian mission in London may be directed to engage the host government on Kanu’s issue.

“Nothing has come from our mission in London. We have to find out from them whether they are aware of it. From next week, action will be taken.

“I will discuss with my principal officers and draw their attention to it. The mission could be directed to engage the host government on the issue.

“We don’t need those inciting remarks at a time Nigeria and the rest of the world is still battling with COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout,” he said. – Daily Trust.