Nigeria under siege for past 12 years, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that, Nigeria has in the past 12 years been under the siege of massive security threats, assuring that, his government is determined to reverse the ugly trend through promotion of national security and development.

The President who identified the threats challenging Nigeria as Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as activities of separatists and armed militias among others, stated that, his administration shall be employing all elements of national power in ensuring security of the country.

President Buhari stated this at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji Kaduna State on Friday while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour during the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 43, which had 226 officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces and those of eight other African countries as participants.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj-General Bashir Magashi, the President who said the response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping snd others has been commendable, assured that, the Federal Government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired end state is achieved.

While noting that, most security challenges facing the world today are both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, President Buhari stressed the need for continous synergy among all African countries to effectively combat the security challenges.

According to the President, “bear in mind that, most security challenges facing the world today are both asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors in different sub-regions and regions. The West African sub-region and indeed our beloved continent of Africa are not immune to these threats.

“Combating these prevalent security threats effectively demands that African countries continue to work together at all levels; be it tactical, operational and strategic. Take for instance the collaboration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Cameroun, Niger Republic and Chad in a multinational operation to combat the Boko Haram Insurgency in the Lake Chad region. The synergy achieved in operating together must have no doubt been enhanced by an understanding of the doctrines of the cooperating forces,” he said.

Speaking to the graduating students who are in the rank of Major and its equivalence in other services and ready to assume responsibility as mid-level Commanders of the armed forces, President Buhari said, “this occasion provides me another opportunity to briefly reflect on the state of the Nigerian nation, particularly regarding national security. The last 12 years have been particularly challenging for our nation, considering the plethora of security threats that have besieged the country.

“Our government is poised to promote national security and development, as well as remain committed to promoting a vision of secure, safe, just, peaceful, prosperous and strong nation. Indeed we shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development while promoting our good standing abroad.

“It is noteworthy that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is working tirelessly to enhance its combat effectiveness, operational capability and training necessary to eliminate the threats, in synergy with other institutions and nations.

“The response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well

as activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others have been commendable. The Federal Government

will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired end state is achieved.

“I am duly informed that in recent times the College has done a lot of work to expand and upgrade the facilities of the College. This is to provide a conducive and amenable environment that is fit for purpose. This, you are complementing by ensuring that the College’s curricula

speak to the critical needs of the knowledge, skills and aptitudes of the officers to face dynamic contemporary national security challenges.These efforts are sustaining the status of the College as a mid-level military training institution of repute. I therefore commend the College Board as well as the Commandant and staff for these remarkable achievements,” he said.

The President who reminded the graduating officers that, the nation has made a lot of investment into their training up to the present stage of their respective careers, said that Nigeria expects the very best from them in terms of loyalty, commitment to duty and service to their fatherland.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant of AFCSC, AVM Ebenezer Alade said, the Course which has 10 international officers from Tanzania, Chad, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Cameroun, Democratic Republic of Congo and the Gambia, as participants, assembled on the 5th August, 2020 with 229 students comprising 105 Nigerian Army officers, 69 Nigerian Navy officers, and 35 Nigerian Air Force officers, 10 non-military students from Defence Intelligence Agency, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Intelligence Agency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He said, “the Course is designed to equip the officers with the appropriate skills to function as Grade 1 Staff Officers and to

prepare the graduating students for higher responsibilities up to and including the ranks of colonel and its equivalent in the other Services. This is done by developing their command, analytical and communication skills through broad understanding of single Service, joint and combined operations and defence as a whole.”