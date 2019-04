By Akeem Busari

Fast rising Nigerian boxer, Lasisi Aliu, at the weekend defeated Nicaragua’s Ricardo Blandon on a unanimous decision to claim the WBC International Super- Flyweight crown at the Emirate Golf Club in Dubai, UAE.

The Nigerian boxer whose stat stands at 13-0, 8KO was profuse in appreciation to his supporters and sponsors.

” I thank God for this victory. And I also want to thank my supporters and sponsors for their unflinching belief and support,” he said.