Nigerian Idol Season 6 winner to go home with N50m star prize – MultiChoice

The finale episode of Nigerian Idol Season 6 will be staged on Sunday, 11 July 2021 live on DStv and GOtv.

Fans of the singing competition TV show will get to witness who will emerge winner and walk away with a recording deal of a six track EP, with music video shoots for three of the songs, and over N50 million worth of prizes which include a N30 million cash prize and a brand new SUV.

A breakdown of the other prizes reveal a BIGI branded refrigerator and one year supply of BIGI soft drinks from Rites Food Limited, an all-expense paid trip to Seychelles and a wide range of TECNO products, a weekend getaway package to Dubai for two from TravelBeta and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12-month DStv Premium subscription package.

As a platform that is a launch pad for young, talented Nigerians to achieve their dreams in music both on the local and global stage, the first runner-up in the competition will also walk away with a single produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top notch music video shoot.

The fate of the two finalists – Francis and Kingdom – depend on the results of the voting round which ends on Thursday, 8 July at 9pm. Voting on Nigerian Idol is via the website, mobile site, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps and via SMS on participating networks – Airtel, MTN, and 9mobile.

You can vote via the Africa Magic website, www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol, and the Africa Magic mobile site by selecting your winner, entering the number of votes and clicking VOTE. Voting via these platforms is limited to 100 votes per user. MyDStv App and MyGOtv App votes are free, and votes are allocated based on your subscription packages.

Nigerian Idol Season 6 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.